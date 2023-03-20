My players lost concentration against Hearts of Oak - Kotoku Royals coach John Eduafo

Sports News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Kotoku Royals head coach John Eduafo has stated that his players lost their heads which cost them the defeat against Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday 22 of the Ghana Premier League.



Hearts of Oak narrowly beat the Royals 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium to get back to winning ways.



Eduafo accepted defeat and vowed to win all their remaining games to stay in the league in a post-game interview with StarTimes.



"A little loss of concentration but I am so much impressed by the performance of my team it is just a hard-luck we will survive I am very confident that we will survive," he said.



"We will do everything possible to win the rest of the matches ahead and survive. Just as I have already said a little loss of concentration at the tail end of the and that gave them the goal. It is part of the game sometimes in a game of football like this it happens,"



"I am not much worried though it is very hurtful it is one of those things in a game we have been defeated I do accept it in good faith it is one of those things."



After a scoreless first half, the second half saw a renewed sense of urgency from Hearts of Oak, as they pushed forward in search of the opening goal.



However, Kotoku Royals defended resolutely with goalkeeper Frank Boateng making a number of brilliant saves to keep his side in the game.



Caleb Amankwah broke the hearts of Kotoku Royals with a late strike to give Accra Hearts of Oak a 1-0 win as he popped up with the decisive goal to send the home fans into a frenzy.