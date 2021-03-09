Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

My players are very good - Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has lauded his players following their resounding victory against WAFA in matchday 17 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians inflicted a 4-0 defeat on the Academy boys on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in Samuel Boadu’s debut game as coach of the club.



Despite the win, the former Medeama coach admitted he is yet to get his system working with the players at the club but said they are very good players.



"Not really," he said when asked if he knew his players well. "They are very good players but there are one or two things that I have to add up," he concluded.