My players are ready; there’s no pressure to play Senegal on Saturday - Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi

Sports News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Ghana’s Black Princesses, Yussif Basigi has disclosed that his team is ready to take on Senegal in the first leg of the final round of the qualifiers for the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.



Ghana takes on Senegal tomorrow in the first of two games as the Princesses push to qualify for another World Cup.



Speaking ahead of the game, Coach Yussif Basigi said there are no injury concerns in his team.



He said the girls are ready to fight to beat Senegal.



“There is no injury concern. With the hard work of the medical staff, they have ensured that all the players are in good shape and then the enthusiasm is also very high. They are much ready which is very impressive.



“There is no pressure at all because we know what it takes to qualify and when you have a good team you don’t have to put yourself under any pressure because they understand the concept and they also know the importance of qualifying,” Coach Yussif Basigi said in a video shared by the Ghana FA.



The first leg of the tie between Ghana and Senegal will be played tomorrow at the Thies Stade Lat Dior in Senegal.