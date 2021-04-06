My players are dedicated and ready to work with me - Coach Annor Walker

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker, says he is chalking a lot of success on the field in the ongoing Ghana Premier League because his players are dedicated and hardworking.



Annor Walker has been praised for the performance of the ‘dade boys’ in the ongoing campaign recording wins against the big sides Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Olympics defeated Medeama on Friday to go on top of the league kind courtesy of a goal scored by Samuel Abbey.



According to Annor Walker, his players are responding to his tactics and instructions as well as their dedication and sacrifice is the reason why they have been better this season.



“It is because they listen to me and due to hard work. They heed to instructions and when they work with me they are very dedicated," Coach Annor Walker told Joe Debrah on Happy Weekend Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“The way I relate with them also counts. I have motivated them to also aspire to be better players”.



Olympics are currently on top of the Ghana Premier League table after matchday 18.



Great Olympics face Legon Cities in their next game in the Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 19.



