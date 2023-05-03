My passion for the game is gone; I don’t feel like watching the league anymore – Bashiru Hayford

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Bashiru Hayford has indicated that if he had the chance to go back in time, he would have taken on a different profession.



According to the tactician, he has currently lost passion for football and coaching and no longer feels like watching the Ghana Premier League.



“To be honest, I don't have passion for the game again. I don't even feel like watching the league,” Coach Bashiru Hayford said.



Although coach Bashiru Hayford insists that he doesn’t regret taking up coaching as his profession, he regrets not going into other professions.



“I'm still home, the Ministry and the FA are not tapping into our wealth of experience even though the nation has invested hugely in some of us. We have the knowledge, we can help groom the new coaches, players, and even administrators for the development of the game.



"I don't regret coaching because it has helped me a lot, but I regret not choosing a different profession that would have placed more value on me.



"The new broom can sweep but the old one knows every corner of the room,” Coach Bashiru Hayford said.



In the interview with Akoma FM, the veteran gaffer indicated that he still has something to give and will win a continental trophy for either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko if any of the two teams would give him an opportunity.