My parents didn’t want me to play football - Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Sports News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-zigi says he went against the wishes of his parents in becoming a professional footballer.



The 24-year-old shot-stopper is currently on the books of Swiss Super League giants FC St. Gallen.



Ati-Zigi has been a revelation since joining the Kybun Park outfit from Sochaux in January 2020.



Despite his rapid rise, things could have turned out another way had he listened to his family.



“When I started schooling, my parents didn’t want me to play football because I was always coming home dirty. So my mum didn’t want me to continue playing. She encouraged me to study, so I wanted to become a doctor. I made my mind up but things changed and here I am today playing football professionally,” he said in an exclusive interview with FootballMadeInGhana.



Ati-Zigi has also had stints with Liefering, and Red Bull Salzburg.



