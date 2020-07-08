Sports News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

‘My office is hot’ - Yaw Adu laments first-day experience as acting Kotoko C.E.O

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Joseph Yaw Adu, has bemoaned the state of the club's secretariat barely 24 hours after assuming the position as head of the management team.



Mr. Joseph Yaw Adu who, before his current stint with the Porcupine Warriors, was a Director of Sports at Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology, begun his work as the head of the interim management team on July 8, 2020, per the announcements on the club's Twitter handle.



Speaking on his first-day experience as the C.E.O of Kotoko in an interview with the club's communication channel, Kotoko Express, he stated that the brand Kotoko and what he has seen does not tally.



“To be frank with you, Kotoko, as you see outside, is a big club and belongs to Otumfuo so everybody knows that it’s a big club indeed, but coming to the office today I have to confess am a little bit disappointed,” he told the club’s media outfit, Kotoko Express.



“The secretariat is not ready to accommodate a Chief Executive Officer as of now, the office is as hot that I have to sit at the conference room. The staff told me most of the machines are at fault and are not serviceable. So I have told them to put in a request to the board to acquire new machines to run the office.” Mr. Joseph Yaw Adu lamented.



