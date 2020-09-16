Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

My mum was not happy about the constant presence of football at home - Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker , Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has said that his mother was not 'particularly' pleased with the constant presence of football in their house.



Jordan Ayew added that his mother was very strict about educating him and his brothers. She wanted them to get good grades in school.



He also stressed that although his father(Abedi Pele) is a legend in the sport, he did not put pressure on him and his siblings to play football.



"Dad never put pressure on us to become footballers but we didn't have a choice. Football was always on the TV. From there, you can't do anything else. Even my uncles were footballers. We are a footballing family," he told Daily Mail.



"My mum was going crazy. 'Football this, football that', she used to say. My parents were a bit strict on our school results, especially mum."

