My mum did not give me her blessings to play football - Richard Attah

Accra Hearts of Oak S.C goalkeeper, Richard Attah has revealed that his mother did not give him her blessings before he started playing football professionally.



The shot stopper revealed that his mother used to beat him a lot when he decided to play football but it did not stop him from playing.



"My mum used to beat me always because of my love for football. Anytime she beats me, I go and play football the next day. She never gave me her blessings to play football."



He added that his mother congratulated him after his maiden call-up to the Black Stars by head coach Charles Akonnor.



"When I told my mother about the callup to the Black Stars, she said 'you are finally realizing your dreams."Richard Attah concluded.

