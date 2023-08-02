My mum borrowed church contributions to help fund my transportations to training - Ishmael Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Ishmael Addo, has shared touching insights into the sacrifices made by his mother to support his early football career at Auroras.



The Ghana Premier League icon won the top scorer award three times consecutively (1999, 2000, and 2001) while playing for Hearts of Oak.



In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Addo opened up about the crucial role his mother played in his journey to becoming a professional footballer.



He recounted how his mother, a dedicated church chorister, would selflessly contribute her church offerings and other financial means to provide transportation fare for his training sessions and matches.



“When I was with Auroras, my mum who was a chorister gives me church contributions or any form of contributions so I can use as transportation to and from training”, he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.



“So, whenever we play games on the weekend and I receive my share of the bonus, I give it back to my mum so she can replace it with the church contribution before she goes to church on Sunday which my dad was never in support.”, he added