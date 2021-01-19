Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

My move to Red Star Belgrade was prophetic – Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Former Red Star Belgrade striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Former Red Star Belgrade striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, says his move to the Serbian giants was revealed to him by his pastor four months before joining the club.



The 27-year old joined Red Star Belgrade in the 2016/17 season from Italian side Latino Calcio.



According to Boakye-Yiadom, there was a prophecy that two clubs will show interest in signing him. One club in a dominated yellow jersey (Villareal, Spain) and the other club in a white and red jersey (Red Star Belgrade).



Speaking in an interview with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM on Happy Sports, he said, “Before my move to Serbia, I was told by my pastor that two clubs will come and show interest in signing me. This happened after four months when my former agent Oliver Arthur called to inform me that two clubs want to sign me.



“So I spoke to my pastor about joining Red Star Belgrade which was the team in the red and white jersey as he prophesied. I didn’t even know about the team until I got to Serbia.”



“Now many Ghanaians know about Red Star Belgrade, because of me. It was the Lord’s doing”, he indicated.



Richmond Boakye Yiadom left Red Star Belgrade after the expiration of his contract in December 2019 leaving his name in the history books as a legend.



He scored 60 goals in over 100 appearances during his four-year stay with the club.



He won two Serbian league titles with the club and played in Europe’s biggest club competition the UEFA Champions League.