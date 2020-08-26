Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

My move to Ashantigold is 99% done - Yahaya Mohammed

Yahaya Mohammed is one of the experienced players in the League

Aduana Stars goal poacher, Yahaya Mohammed says his proposed move to Ashanti Gold is almost done.



According to him, he is 1% away from signing on a year loan contract with the Miners ahead of their upcoming Africa campaign.



Reports went rife that the former Asante Kotoko forward is set to join Ghana Premier League outfit, Ashantigold ahead of their Africa inter-club competition.



Responding to the news, Yahaya Mohammed said, “I will say my move to Ashanti Gold is almost done but ones I have not signed on the paper for the club I will take it as 99%. I based in Dormaa but Ashantigold is in Obuasi so what is left is for me to move there and sign. I would have signed for them long time but I had one or two things to do in Tema. So from here I will move to straight to Obuasi and put pen to paper”



“I said the deal is 99% done because Ashantigold has completed talks with me and Aduana. So what I have to do now is to travel to Obuasi and just sign. It’s a year loan and I will be playing in the Africa campaign for the club."



“When a club is going to Africa one key thing is experience and looking at the players in the local scene I’m one of them so I think that is the reason why Ashantigold have signed me but I have not signed officially for the club,” he told Television CK.

