My mother was behind my successful career - John Painstil

play videoFormer Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Painstil, has attributed his glamorous footballing career that spanned over a decade to the hard work and guidance of his late mother.



John Painstil made 89 Appearances for the Black Stars, played in two FIFA World Cup tournaments, and won a bronze medal at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.



He also played for English Premier League clubs West Ham United, Fulham, and Leicester City.



Speaking in an interview on ‘Beyond The Pitch’ on GTV Sports Plus, the former defender named his mother as the brain behind his illustrious career when asked about the impact of his late mother by the host of the show.



"May her soul rest in peace, she was my everything and was the one behind my successful career."



"I don't think without her I would have been able to get to where I got to in my playing career. My mum was my everything. she will pray for me when I'm on the pitch till the game is over."



