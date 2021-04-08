My most memorable fight was against Corralles - Clottey

Boxing News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian boxer Joshua Clottey has described his fight against Diego Corrales as the best bout of his career.



According to him, that bout was the turning moment of his career as a boxer.



He said the bout shot him to fame in America and cannot forget that memorable moment.



The boxer recounting the bout on Rainbow Sports said he had prepared so well for this life-changing opportunity and can say it was a fight he felt great after winning.



Speaking to Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi, Joshua Clottey said the fight was his memorable fight.



On April 7, 2007 (exactly 14 years ago) Joshua Clottey completely dominated Diego Corrales, knocking down the former world champion twice in a unanimous decision in their 10-round welterweight bout.



The fight, promoted by Tommy Gilmour’s St. Andrews Sporting Club, was originally billed as a Commonwealth lightweight championship fight but that had to change following an intervention by the Ghana Boxing Authority.



He said his bout against Antonio Margaritob paved the way for this bout which he won although he lost against Margaritob.