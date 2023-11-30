My mission is to ensure Medeama win against CR Belouizdad - Evans Adotey

Sports News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Medeama SC head coach, Augustine Evans Adotey, says his mission is to ensure that his team wins against CR Belouizdad in their second group game of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.



The Ghana champions are set to host the Algerian powerhouse at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, December 1, 2023.



This was after the Mauves and Yellows lost 3-0 to Egypt giants Al Ahly in their maiden game in the competition, a game they were able to hold on for more than an hour without conceding in Cairo.



Speaking ahead of Friday’s game against Belouizdad, Adotey says he doesn’t care about the scoreline, winning is the goal.



"I have spent the last two days watching the Belouizdad game against Yanga. We have learned a lot about them and seen a lot,” he said at the pre-match presser.



“Even though I won't be making any predictions, it is my mission that Medeama will win tomorrow. I don't really care about the score; all that matters to me is that my team wins."