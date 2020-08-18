Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

My long-term plan is to build Kotoko like WAFA - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Nana Yaw Amponsah, Asante Kotoko CEO

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed that his long-term plan for the Porcupine Warriors is to make the club like fellow Ghana Premier League side, West African Football Academy (WAFA).



The former Phar Rangers president has been tipped by pundits to restore the club's lost glories.



According to him, despite his desire to take Africa by storm and also make the club attractive to sponsors, his long-term plan is to replicate the WAFA model in Kotoko.



“In the long-term, I want to make Kotoko like WAFA in the next five years,” he stated.



He stressed the need for the club to boast standard facilities and quality players who can be marketed for good money to help transform the club.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.