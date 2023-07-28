My inactiveness won't affect me in the ring - Boxer Wasiru Mohammed

Boxing News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Global super bantamweight titlist, Wasiru ‘Gyatabi’ Mohammed, has admitted that his prolonged absence from the ring has been a wake-up call to work harder and redeem his image.



Wasiru Mohammed is confident that inactiveness for three years won't affect his performance when he steps into the ring.





The undefeated boxer in an interview with Graphic Sports expressed his determination to turn his period of inactivity into a valuable learning experience.



“I don’t think that boxing left me these past few years. I know I had issues in the past, but the sport is in my blood.



“The only thing left for me to do is to put in the hard work to achieve whatever I want to do in the sport,” Mohammed said.



Mohammed Wasiru last fought in January 2020 in a Round 7 knockout win over Ghislain Vodounhessi to successfully defend his title for the second time.



