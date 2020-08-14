Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

My immediate priority is not to win AFCON - CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

CK Akonnor says leading the Black Stars to end the 38 years Afcon trophy drought is not his immediate focus.



Ghana after winning their fourth continental trophy in 1982 has failed to annex any trophy despite reaching the final three times in the 1992, 2010, and 2015.



Akonnor, who was brought in to replace Kwesi Appiah after Ghana’s disappointing performance in the 2019 edition of the tournament has been tasked by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to win the next edition of Africa's prestigious tournament.



But Akonnor in an interview on Accra based Starr FM said improving the quality of the team is of more importance.



“I don’t want that to be my main focus,” he said.



“My focus is to try as much as I can to improve the team, once the team improves, we will get there.



“Don’t forget we have been to the finals a couple of times, it means that we are nor far from it.



“I definitely know what it takes to change certain things but I don’t want to be talking about winning the AFCON.



“It’s a way of purring pressure on myself but of course, I would want to achieve that success,” he concluded.



The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] has been rescheduled to 2022 by the Confederation of Africa Football [CAF].

