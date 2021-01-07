Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

My hobby is to sleep - Clifford Aboagye reveals

Ghana international Clifford Aboagye

Ghana international, Clifford Aboagye has revealed that he either users his free time to sleep or play video games.



The former Ghana U-20 superstar last month sealed a transfer to Mexican Liga side FC Puebla.



Speaking in an interview with the club, Clifford Aboagye has opened up on his hobbies.



“On a rest day, I generally like to sleep a lot in the morning. Forever. Rest more. Play play, I really like to play games,” the new Camoteros player shared in a video posted by the club.



Reflecting on life in Mexico, Clifford Aboagye further disclosed that he enjoys the variety of food available in Mexico.



“The Mexican, the truth is a food with many varieties, right? that I can find what I have been eating from Africa. I eat more of my favorite foods.”



In Mexico, Clifford Aboagye has played for clubs including Atlas, Querétaro, and Tijuana in the past.



He hopes to enjoy similar success at Club Puebla.





