'My heart is fed up' - Karim Abdul Razak pours out frustration over lack of coaching offers

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former player and coach, Karim Abdul Razak, has expressed frustration over the lack of coaching opportunities in Ghana.



The 67-year-old stated that he is ready to leave if he receives an offer from a team outside Ghana. The renowned "Golden Boy" shared his sentiments during an interview on Kessben TV.



Karim Abdul Razak's coaching journey has taken him to various positions, including managing Malian side Stade Malien from 2011 to 2012.



However, he has lamented the lack of coaching offers in Ghana and the resulting frustration.



He revealed that he would eagerly accept an offer from abroad to continue his coaching career due to the discouraging situation he's encountered in Ghana.



"I won't lie," he emphasized, "Right now if I get a team outside Ghana I will leave, but here in Ghana, no. My heart is fed up here. Yes, I don't like it, I have to be honest with you."



Razak conveyed his disappointment with the current state of coaching opportunities in Ghana, explaining, "They made us lose interest. You won't let me work, so what do I do? Clubs won't offer you (jobs), national teams too won't offer you, so where do I belong?"