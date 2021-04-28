'My happiest moment was when I scored against Bechem United' - Victor Aidoo

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Victor Aidoo has revealed his happiest moment at the club since joining from second-tier side Sarmatex.



The enterprising forward joined the Phobians prior to the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign and has been exceptional.



Aidoo has scored 7 goals in 17 appearances for the rainbow boys.



In an interview with GTV Sports+, Aidoo disclosed he was rejected by Ghana Premier League side Bechem United and is happy to have scored against the Hunters in the GPL.



The 22-year old scored a brace against the Hunters at the Accra Sports Stadium when his side thrashed them 6-1 in February.



He indicated that he had trials with the aforementioned clubs but was not offered the chance to prove his worth at both clubs.



“My happiest moment at Hearts of Oak was when I scored against Bechem United. Before I came to Hearts of Oak I had trials with Bechem United and Inter Allies but I was rejected by the clubs. I’m happy I scored against Bechem and it's the happiest moment in my life at Hearts of Oak,” he told GTV Sports+.