My goal is to win titles with Kotoko, not compete with any goalkeeper - Danlad Ibrahim

Teenage goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, has stressed that he is returning to Asante Kotoko to win trophies with the side and not to compete with any of the available goalkeepers.



The 17-year-old goalkeeper has steadily developed into a very fine goalkeeper and is now regarded as one of the best in the Ghana Premier League.



Having spent the 2019/2020 football season with Berekum Chelsea, Danlad Ibrahim has ended his stay following the abrupt end to the campaign as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking to Ashh FM, the goalkeeper has stressed that his aim with Kotoko now is to help the team win laurels in the upcoming football season.



“I’m coming back to Kotoko to help win trophies and not to compete with any goalkeeper. I’m waiting for my management team to decide on my career on the next season,” Danlad Ibrahim noted.



Before the Ghana Premier League season was canceled, the teenager made 14 appearances where he kept 11 clean sheets for Berekum Chelsea.

