My goal against West Ham in the 2019/20 season is the best I’ve scored in my whole career – Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Jordan Ayew has settled on his goal against West Ham United in the 2019/20 football season as the best goal he has scored in his entire professional career.



In a game in the English Premier League, the forward went on a solo run where he skipped past defenders and spun to break into the West Ham box before dinking the ball over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.



Speaking to the media team of Crystal Palace recently, Jordan Ayew said, “For me, this is the best goal I've ever scored in my whole career. It's just a moment of madness.”



Opening up on why he celebrated that beautiful goal with so much emotion, the Black Stars striker explained, “Sometimes, as a player, things just come into your head. You just want to make something happen. You want something to happen. You want to score the winner. You want to make an assist. You need to invent something and something needs to happen.



“Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't work. Fortunately for me, it worked, and for the team it was a successful night.”



The stunning strike from Jordan Ayew was adjudged Goal of the Season at the end of the 2019/20 season by fans of West Ham United.



