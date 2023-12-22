My generation should have won something for Ghana - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has expressed regret over the failure of his generation to win any major trophies with the national team.



Kingston, who starred for the Black Stars between 2005 and 2010, believes that they should have won at least one trophy during their time, especially considering their talent and potential.



In an interview with Sienu TV, Kingston singled out the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, which Ghana hosted, as a prime example of a missed opportunity.



He noted that the team were strongly favored to win the tournament, but ultimately finished third after losing to Cameroon in the semi-final.



"Every player aims to win something [with the national team] and with the kind of football we played that time, we should have won something, especially the 2008 AFCON which Ghana hosted. We were very close we still look back and we say we should have won something," he said.



Kingston attributed this defeat to the absence of captain John Mensah, who was suspended for the game, and the fact that midfielder Michael Essien had to play out of position as a centre-back.



Kingston scored six goals in over 40 appearances for Ghana during his career. While he may not have achieved the desired success with the national team, his contributions to Ghanaian football are still remembered and appreciated by fans.