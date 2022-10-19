My football journey was not easy at all - Red Star Belgrade star Osman Bukari

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Osman Bukari has narrated how he started playing football and his move to Serbian club Red Star Belgrade.



Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade signed Bukari on 21 June 2022 in a deal worth €3 million. He made his club debut against Radnički Niš and got on the scoresheet in the same match.



Speaking to Novosti the attacker said the journey hasn't been easy but he did his best to be successful.



- I started training when I was five or six years old on the street. Then I went to school, where I continued with football, where I was noticed by the Accra Lions football academy. There is a lot of talent in Accra, you have to be better than others to succeed. There is a lot of competition, especially in the younger categories where everyone is fighting to become a professional. Like others, it was my wish and when the option to come to Europe appeared, I accepted it. So far, it's been a nice journey, there were difficulties at the beginning but I did my best to succeed.



Has speed always been your virtue?



- Yes, I'm fast, but I'm not the fastest in the family, one of my brothers is faster than me. When I was younger, I played soccer, but I was also a sprinter on the track and field team. I ran 100, 200 meters, relay... I wasn't always the fastest in school, because I didn't take it as seriously as football, which I chose.



How difficult was it to come to Europe from Africa and leave everything behind?



- At first it was difficult, but step by step I got used to it. Of course, I miss my family and everyone else from Accra, even now from time to time after so many years. But football is my job, I chose to be a football player and it is a sacrifice that I was aware that I had to make.



How did the move to Red Star come about, what was decisive?



- Nantes wanted me to stay. Then Zvezda contacted me, they told me: "We like the way you play, we followed you and we want you in the club". It was 50:50 whether I would stay or come to Zvezda, there were other offers. But I wanted to enjoy football and play. I called Richmond Boaći, he told me: "If you come and show yourself, they will love you immediately". As well as the fact that Zvezda is a big club that constantly plays in European competitions, that it has great fans. I talked to the agent, told him I wanted to come and that was it.



The fans loved you quickly, they even chanted your name after the match with Pjunik?



- As soon as I came, there were messages via "Instagram", I understand that they love me. I love the club, the fans are the best, I love playing in front of a full stadium. The support they provide is amazing, it means a lot to us when they cheer us on. That feeling when they chanted my name was incredible. Having the whole stadium chanting my name is something I dreamed of as a boy. Everyone at home watches my games, they already know about the fans and they love them.



You scored a phenomenal goal in the eternal derby, you said it was the best goal of your career?



- When I kicked, I saw it go in... There is an interesting story about that. Before the corner, I should have stood in a completely different position, centrally. And I left there, but Čupa (Strahinja Eraković) told me: "Buka, come here, come here". As if he knew. And when I saw the ball flying, I didn't have time to receive it, because the Partizan players would have taken it away, I just kicked it.



Do you have any interests outside of football?



- It's hard for me to say anything else, because when I get home from training or a game, I immediately turn on the TV and watch football. When the game is on, I can't switch to, for example, basketball or go to the cinema. I will always watch football.



You learned to pronounce the names of your teammates in Serbian, Čupa (Eraković), Mića (Ivanić)... What words do you know and have you tried any of our specialties?



- "Easy", "hello", "bye"... I haven't learned much yet. But people here speak excellent English, which means a lot to me. I haven't tried Serbian dishes yet, but I will for sure.



Who is your biggest supporter in life?



- Father. He is too old to travel and I don't want to stress him, so that is why he was not in Belgrade. When I go to Ghana to play, I always let him come to the stadium to watch me. Because, when I was little, his support meant a lot to me, he always pushed me to play, progress, took me to trainings and matches. He is also my biggest critic because he is like me. He always wants me to be at the highest possible level, I love him so much.



When you were younger, did you have an idol, a favorite team?



- Of course, since I supported Barcelona, ​​I adored Messi, it was nice to see him in the match against PSŽ. But the player I watched a lot when I was younger was Eden Hazard. Even the club I played for in Ghana called me Azar. I really like how he plays, runs left, right, dribbles.



Have you gotten used to life in Belgrade?



- It's a nice city, there are a lot of people from abroad. I like it here in Belgrade on the water. I spend most of my time in the apartment, sometimes I go to the gym and to restaurants. I lead a peaceful and family life with my wife.