My first season at Aston Villa was a mixed feelings - Albert Adomah

Ghana international Albert Adomah

Ghana international, Albert Adomah has reiterated that his first season at Aston Villa was a bit difficult despite his fine start at the club.



The 32-year-old joined the Villans from Middlesbrough in 2016 and spent three years with the club.



The dwindling performance of the Villa team saw Roberto Di Matteo lose his job.



According to Adomah, their performance wasn’t good enough as a squad, especially with the quality of football they produced on the pitch.



“My first season, I thought I’d done well as an individual – coming to a massive club in the Championship – most of the players were of Premier League quality and I was known as a Championship player," the Queens Park Rangers forward said.



“I felt like I held my own. Finishing with the highest assists that season was great – it’s what I was paid for, to create chances, and that’s why they signed me."



“Jonathan Kodjia got a lot of the plaudits, but that’s expected, he did what strikers are paid to do – score goals."



“When I was assisting, it was a pleasure to assist and play with him – we had a good understanding."



"I thought I’d had a good season, but as a club, it wasn’t good enough for us not to go straight back up. The players that we had – we should have done it the first season.”

