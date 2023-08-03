My first prayer is the favorite part of my day - Sulley Muntari opens up on religious life

Sports News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari, has revealed that his most enjoyed moment of the day is when he does the first of the five known Islamic prayers.



Sulley, who is a Muslim, disclosed that his first pray of the day brings him joy and shapes him up for what is ahead in the day.



"When I wake up and pray that the best feeling ever. My first pray, when I'm done with my first prayer is the best feeling ever. And then the day starts, that's it," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



The former Inter Milan and AC Milan midfielder is known to be a dedicated Muslim who does not shy away from showcasing his religious life.



Muntari announced his retirement from football in 2022, ending his 18-year professional career.



“I just did a few months with the local side [Hearts of Oak]. My son wanted me to play. I didn’t play for almost three years, then my son decided to ask me to go and play. I did that, but now I’m done,” Muntari said to Sky Sports on Monday, November 28, 2022, as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.



Sulley Muntari played for Liberty Professional, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Udinese, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ittihad, Pescara, Deportivo La Coruña, Albacete and ended his career with Accra Hearts of Oak at the end of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.









