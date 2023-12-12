My eldest son wants to play for Ghana - CK Akonnor

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has disclosed that his eldest son, Charles-Jesaja Herrmann, has expressed a keen interest in playing for Ghana.



Having previously represented the German U-17 side, Herrmann, who currently plays for SV Waldhof Mannheim, has communicated his desire to follow in his father's footsteps and join the Black Stars, as revealed by Akonnor in a recent interview.



"The older one (Charles-Jesaja Herrmann) was also a national team player, who played in the under-17, and he is now playing for a third-division side. He is now willing to play for the Black Stars when he gets the chance," Akonnor told Graphic Sports.



However, Akonnor advised his son to work harder to increase his chances of a Black Stars call-up, noting that playing in the lower-tier league might limit his opportunities.



"I told him to do more than he is doing now. For the national team, you don’t have to be in the third division; you have to be in the premier and make waves for yourself to be seen as a national team player; but for now, he is a little bit far from the national team," Akonnor emphasized.



Charles-Jesaja Herrmann has also been part of the German U-15, U-16, U-18, and U-19 teams.



