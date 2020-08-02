Sports News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

My dream is to win the CAF Champions League with Kotoko – Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan has set his sights on winning the CAF Champions League title with the Porcupine Warriors before he will leave the Kumasi based club.



The Kumasi based club has been selected by the Ghana Football Association to represent the country in next year’s CAF Champions League after truncating the 2019/2020 season.



Felix Annan in an interview with Kumasi FM said, “My wish is to win trophies especially the CAF Champions League before my tenure ends at Asante Kotoko. It is my aim to help the team win trophies especially the Champions League.”



He continued, “So as far as I’m here, as far as each and everyday I’m working for this club, I’m going to try and help the team when I’m asked upon so that we can also win something the fans will remember us for” he said.



“I also want to leave a legacy so I will be remembered one day, after all I did my best and I gave my best for the club, he added.

