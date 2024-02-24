My dream is to play in the Premier League – Ibrahim Osman

Sports News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman has revealed that it is his dream to play in the Premier League after signing for Brighton and Hove Albion.



The Seagulls announced signing the 19-year-old on a long-term deal and he will join them at the end of the current season from FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.



Another English Premier League side, West Ham United were said to be interested in signing the Right to Dream graduate, but the deal collapsed in the eleventh hour.



Speaking after the deal with Brighton was signed, Ibrahim Osman explained why he decided to sign for Brighton.



"My dream was to play in the Premier League, and also to play for a team that have the same style of play as FC Nordsjaelland,” Osman told Danish outlet, Bold.



“They [Brighton] promote younger players. I think it's a better stepping stone for me, for my development."



Since his debut for Nordsjaelland in February 2023, Ibrahim Osman has featured in 40 games, scored four goals and provided 5 assists.