My dream is to play for Barcelona - Asante Kotoko midfielder Richard Senanu

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richard Senanu has revealed that his prime target in football is to play for Spanish La Liga giant FC Barcelona.



Senanu joined the Kumasi based club from Phar Rangers after putting up world class performance.



Senanu has been exceptional for the Porcupines since joining them from Phar Rangers in 2018 before his unfortunate injury in the CAF Confederations Cup halted his progress at Asante Kotoko.



Despite being out for almost a year, the midfielder has recovered from his injury and waiting for the return of football in the coming weeks.



Speaking to Volta region-based Agboo 92.9 FM, Senanu revealed that his dream in football is to play for the Catalan giant Barcelona.



” Bacelona is my team. I like the team and the way they play. l really love with their style of play”



” I want to play Bacelona one day”



” Asante Kotoko have done alot for me and they have really helped me’he concluded.

