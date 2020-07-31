Sports News of Friday, 31 July 2020

My dream is to move to Europe - Latif Blessing

Ghanaian winger, Latif Blessing

Former Liberty Professionals winger, Latif Atta Blessing, is eyeing a move to Europe because of low patronage of the MLS.



Speaking to Bryt FM the winger said, “My dream is to move to Europe because my friends, family, and others want me to move,"



"American football is good but is like nobody is watching because of the time we play our games,” he added



“I’m praying I can move to Europe so that my friends can make a case for themselves. I’m working myself out of the MLS”



“As a player, you need to be ready for any club that wants you but my dream team is to play for Arsenal or Liverpool,” he concluded.



Latif's current contract with Los Angeles FC ends in 2022 and he has scored one goal with two assists in four games for his club in the ongoing MLS is Back Tournament.

