Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

My determination is to end Afcon trophy drought - Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku

GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku

Ghana Football Association [GFA] boss, Kurt Okraku, has reiterated that his major focus and determination is to end the country's Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] trophy drought.



The West African country has failed to win the continent's most prestigious tournament for the past 38 years.



Ghana has, however, played in 1992, 2010, and 2015 Afcon finals but failed to annex the ultimate.



According to Kurt Okraku, his administration is determined to end the country's Afcon trophy drought.



"My desire and the desire of every member of my administration and Ghanaians is to win the Africa Cup of Nations," he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.



"As a nation, we'll do whatever possible, to win the trophy again," he added.



Ghana will play Sudan in a doubleheader next month in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Ghana’s last participation at Afcon 2019 ended in a disappointing round of 16 exits at the hands of Tunisia.



The next Afcon is set to come off in Cameroon.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.