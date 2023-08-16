My debut against Brazil was difficult - Mohammed Salisu

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu has described his debut for the country against Brazil as difficult.



The former Southampton defender accepted to play for his mother country following the country's qualification to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.



However, as part of the preparations, Ghana faced Brazil in a friendly game staged in France in September, a game the Black Stars lost 3-0.



Salisu made his debut for the country and speaking in an interview, the AS Monaco defender describe the game as difficult.



"Playing my first match with the national team against Brazil was really difficult. But I was really happy to make my debut," he told the official club website.



Meanwhile, Salisu featured at the global showpiece in Qatar and scored a goal despite the country's early exit from the tournament.



Following Southampton's relegation to the Championship, Mohammed Salisu joined Monaco this summer in a deal worth 15 million euros.