My dad Stephen Appiah is my everything - Rodney Appiah reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Rodney Appiah, the son of Ghanaian football icon Stephen Appiah, has revealed that his father is his everything.



The Great Olympics player said the former Ghana captain is his coach, manager, mentor and teaches him whatever he is supposed to do on the pitch.



Rodney however reveals his dad has achieved so much that he cannot emulate him but just has to chart his own career path.



“I can’t do what he did because he is a very great man. He has done so much for the country, I just hope to do my best and make sure I show what I have,” Rodney Appiah told 3Sports.



“Obviously I get everything I have from my dad. He is my coach, my mentor, my manager, my everything. He shows me how to move on the field and how to be disciplined,” the player stated.



Rodney has recovered from a long injury layoff and is back playing with Great Olympics.