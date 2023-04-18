'My club can't secure GPL qualification because they see me as an enemy' - George Afriyie

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Division One League side Susubribi SC president, George Afriyie, has said that his club will struggle to secure qualification to the Ghana Premier League because he is seen as an enemy by some people at the Ghana Football Association.



The Tafo-based club currently occupies the 9th position on the Division One League Zone 3 table after 23 matches into the campaign.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Sompa FM, the former Vice President of the GFA stated that qualifying for the Ghana Premier League is not their main goal as they see that as an unrealistic target.



“For Susubribi, everything is okay. It’s a project and we just have to stay relevant in the football industry”



“First of all, you need to set a target and see if it is achievable or realistic. From where I sit and from enemy's point of view, I don’t see how my team can qualify. It is because certain people have been targeted as an enemy, so how can you qualify” he said.



Geoegr Afriiyie contested in the 2019 GFA Presidential elections as the front-runner but lost to Kurt Okraku and is expected to challenge the Dreans FC owner in the upcoming elections.



Kurt Okraku’s four-year mandate will elapse in October 2023.