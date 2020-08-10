Sports News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

My career won't be complete without playing for the Black Stars - Francis Afriyie

Ghana international, Francis Afriyie

Ghanaian international, Francis Afriyie has said he will regret it if he does not play for the Black Stars before he retires from the game.



Afriyie, who currently plies his trade for Township Rollers in Botswana is yet to feature for any of the national teams and has reiterated that his career will not be successful if he doesn’t wear the national colours.



“It is the dream of every player to attain greater height in football but one thing that will hurt me is not getting Black Stars opportunity, so I am doing everything possible to be able to get a call-up one day”



“Football is about time and determination, I know my time will surely come for me to represent my beloved nation”



“I’m still young to play football and have a lot of years ahead of me but my greatest regret will be not playing for the national” he concluded.

