My career has not ended despite cancellation of season – Emmanuel Nettey

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey believes his career is still on course despite the truncation of the Ghana football season.



On Tuesday, June 30, the Ghana Football Association’s executive council after a marathon meeting decided to annul the season which had been suspended since March 16 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The decision was deemed as devastating for the football industry that was about finding its feet after close to 2 years on non-competitive action due to a period of normalization after the Anas Exposé.



Nettey was one of the outstanding players in the scrapped Ghana Premier League and the mercurial midfielder says he will continue to train for next season despite been frustrated with the annulment of the season.



“I have never rested since the suspension of football. I have been training and hoping the season continues but it has ended due to the virus but that does not mean my career has ended”



“I’m still training and waiting at the same time when the new season is starting. Even though the training is not intense as compared to previous days. I have limited my training a bit to prevent myself from injury” he said.

