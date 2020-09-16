Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

My brothers and I played football every night after school - Jordan Ayew

Black Stars duo, Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has told the Daily Mail that he and his brothers had a habit of playing football everyday after school.



The Crystal Palace striker had an impressive campaign last season, ending up as the club's top scorer. He also claimed three major club awards including the player of the season.



He revealed that his passion for football started at a young age when he was constantly playing it after school.



"We would play with friends every night after school, then against the next town on the weekends,' he recalls. 'Those games used to end up in fights but that's where you get your mental strength: playing with older guys. We joined a team and I was playing against guys who were 19 when I was 13."



He added that the age difference between him and the older guys strengthened him.



"You have to stand up, you can't cry. They say in Ghana, 'In football there is no age'."



"Those are the things that helped me become the player I am. When I joined the academy in Marseille and went to the first team, I was used to playing with older guys. It was nothing new for me. The contact was ruthless but I wasn't shocked."

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.