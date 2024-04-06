My brother was like a Coach to me - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Asamoah Gyan, a former Black Stars captain has expressed his appreciation towards his brother, Baffour Gyan for helping him become who he is today and being more like a coach to him in his football years.



Asamoah stated that his brother has been a great support for him since the beginning of his football career while still being his biggest critic.



The former black stars captain reiterated that his brother was his role model because the latter always supported him in all his endeavors.



He mentioned this while speaking on the GTV breakfast show.



He revealed that his brother, Baffour who was also a professional football player at the time, actually told him that he, Asamoah would become a better footballer than him.



According to Asamoah Gyan, he used to communicate with his brother on the field during his football days in the UAE.



“My brother saw the player in me, he is my number one fan and my biggest critic”, Asamoah said.



Speaking about his football career, the former captain said, he played his best football in the U.A.E. He also mentioned that he can scout as well because he sees good players among the lot.