You are here: HomeSports2023 01 16Article 1695995

Sports News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

My boys disappointed me - Annor Walker after Black Galaxies defeat to Madagascar

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Coach Annor Walker Coach Annor Walker

Coach Annor Walker has expressed his disappointment in the Black Galaxies for failing to put up a good performance in their first game against Madagascar in the CHAN 2023 tournament.

Madagascar who are debutantes to the tournament put up a resilient effort to shock the Black Galaxies who conceded 2-1 in the game.

Speaking after the game, coach Annor Walker who was disappointed stated that his players committed some unpardonable mistakes which caused the team to lose.

“I think my boys disappointed me in the first half and I take it as one of those things that happen in football. We were well prepared for this game but minor mistakes cost us the game,” the coach said.

Solomampionona Koloina scored the first goal with a rebound after his first strike was stopped by goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

The Malagasies doubled their lead after the break when Augustine Randolf committed a defensive error with a weak back pass for Tokinantenaina Olivier to score the second.

Asante Kotoko defender, Augustine Agyapong, reduced the deficit for the Black Galaxies with an in-swinger minutes after coming on to replace Randolf in the match.



JNA/FNOQ

Newsleading news icon

Reverend Kusi Boateng, the secretary to the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral

Okudzeto Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng, demands his resignation and prosecution

Businessleading business icon

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Forex bureaus sell $1 at GH¢13.20, GH¢10.34 on interbank market as of January 16

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Wode Maya

Wode Maya’s advice that changed the sorry life of Ras Nene

Africaleading africa news icon

File photo

Several killed in DR Congo church bomb attack

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The Fintech ecosystem has great potential in providing varying social and economic benefits

Top 10 Fintech and innovation trends to watch in 2023