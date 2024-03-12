My boys are ready to deliver a good performance to beat Gambia – Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Black Satellites head coach, Desmond Ofei is optimistic his team will record a win against their counterpart from Gambia on Tuesday when they face off in the 13th African Games.



Ghana and Gambia will lock horns tomorrow in a Group A encounter of the football tournament at the Games.



After a goalless draw with Congo, the Black Satellites, according to head coach Desmond Ofei have prepared well to secure a win in the next game.



“We are very well prepared. We all know what we have to do. The boys are very well prepared. We also have to give respect to the Gambian coach. What he did in the World Cup, he made Africa proud. He’s a very good tactician. We know the weaknesses of the team, we know the strengths so we are very well prepared and the boys are ready to deliver tomorrow,” Coach Desmond Ofei said.



Ghana’s game against Gambia will be played on Tuesday, March 12.



The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.