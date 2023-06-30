My book will be full of surprises and deep secrets - Stephen Appiah

Sports News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, hinted that his upcoming memoir will be full of surprises and deep secrets about his days as a player.



According to Stephen Appiah, a lot is unknown about his humble days at Chorkor, the slum he grew up in, and how he was able to lead Ghana to the World Cup against all odds.



He noted that people only got to know about his days in the national team and life abroad but never knew about his difficult childhood.



Speaking in an interview with Joy Sports, the former Juventus player revealed that he will note down his experiences in a book and it will uncover deep secrets.



“People saw me playing for Accra Hearts of Oak, U-17, U-20 and move to Europe. So they know about my career but there are some deep details that people don’t know,” Appiah said as monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added, “I have to keep it to myself because definitely one day I will write my book and I will put them in. It should be a surprise but I have certain deep details.”



“When I mention that I come from Chorkor, you have to know that I have really come a long way,” Appiah said.



Stephen Appiah led Ghana to its first World Cup in 2006 and also played for Juventus.



JNA/FNOQ