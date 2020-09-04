Sports News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

My administration would have been effective with the new board - George Amoako

Former Asante Kotoko CEO, George Amoako

Former Asante Kotoko CEO George Amoako has revealed that his administration would have been very successful under the new Asante Kotoko board.



George Amoako who is now the CEO of Kumasi-based King Faisal was relieved of his post including the rest of his management members this year.



Speaking to Kessben TV the football administrator said



“For instance, we played in the CAF champions league group stages. For the first time, in many years of struggle,”



"Additionally, we won the NC’s tier-one tournament," he added.



“Considering the above successes, under the kind of unfriendly conditions we experienced then,"



“I am highly optimistic that we would have performed several wonders if the current board were in place,” he concluded.





