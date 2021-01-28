Sports News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

My absence won't stop Ashantigold from beating Kotoko- Appiah McCarthy

Ashantigold Midfielder, Appiah McCarthy

Midfielder Appiah McCarthy is confident that Ashantigold will beat their Regional rivals, Asante Kotoko, even without his services in the upcoming fixture.



Ashantigold will host Asante Kotoko for the matchday 11 Ghana Premier League fixture on Sunday, February 1, 2021, at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



Both teams are coming into this game on the back of a defeat on matchday ten.



The Miners lost 5-2 away to Legon Cities, while the Porcupine Warriors lost a home to Aduana Stars, by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“I’m confident that any player that will be assigned to play my role can do and do it better. I think the fans should expect the three points come Sunday."



“I believe the three points will remain at Obuasi because, since our President, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong took over the club, Kotoko has not recorded any win in Obuasi and we are hoping to maintain that record. Those of us who will be in action will support them in prayers” he concluded.



Ashantigold currently lies third on the league table while Asante Kotoko occupies the sixth position.