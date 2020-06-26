Sports News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: footballghana.com

My Black Stars teammate called me a monkey from Berekum - Paintsil reveals

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil has revealed fighting his Black Stars teammate during the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations due to segregation in the team camp.



Paintsil sharing accounts of some of the sad moments he had in the team when he first joined said that, he had to fight a teammate who looked down on him just because of where he come from.



“I experienced segregation even at the Black Stars camp. Some of my teammates had issues with certain players from certain parts of the country.”



“The most painful and hurtful part of segregation I have endured was here in Ghana when a teammate called me a monkey from Berekum,” he noted.



He revealed that there was a point he had a physical encounter with one of the senior members of the Black Stars team whilst in camp.



“When I joined the Black Stars at one point I had to fight a teammate who looked down on me just because of where I come from,” he told Angel FM



Paintsil is regarded as one of the most outstanding players of the Black Stars.



He was part of the squad that played in both 2006 and 2010 World Cup in Germany and South Africa.



He capped 89 times for the national team between 2001 and 2013.

