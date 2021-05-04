My Black Stars call up came as a surprise - Emmanuel Gyasi

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Italian-born Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Gyasi has opened up about his invitation to the Black Stars by head coach Charles Akonnor.



The 27-year-old attacker got his maiden Black Stars call-up ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



Gyasi made his Black Stars debut in the 1-1 draw at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg against South Africa and according to him, his invitation came as a surprise because no official from the Ghana Football Association spoke to him prior to the call-ups.



“There had been some speculations about me, but I had never spoken to anyone from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) before (the call-up)."



“Then I was finally called up! Ghana is an important football country in Africa, with thousands of good players. I am very proud of myself” Emmanuel Gyasi told the BBC in an interview.