Sports News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu, Contributor

Mustapha Ussif promises to improve Ghana's global rankings in sports

MP for for Yagaba-Kubori, Mustapha Ussif

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubori, Mustapha Ussif, has promised to improve the global rankings of Ghana in the sporting world.



"I will engage the key stakeholders, work with them in order to improve Ghana's global rankings in sports"



According to the Minister-designate for Youth and Sports, once Ghana begins to win trophies, it will definitely help the country to improve the global rankings



For him, the country stands the chance of winning laurels and trophies to gain global recognition "As a country, we have to come together" to actualize this dream.



He used Germany, which orchestrated a deliberate program to revive the country's soccer, and ultimately its national team as an example to buttress the point that the module could be emulated in Ghana to achieve results.



In developing sports at the local level, the Minister-designate said he will collaborate with the relevant institutions to redesign most of the astroturfs being rolled out by the government to improve sports at the local level.



He also assured that he will improve funding for women and disability sports with the required facilities through a close relationship with relevant organizations.



All sectors in the sporting sector, he noted, will be tackled positively. "We have to improve facilities of disabilities" he assured.



Entrepreneurship Concept



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubori, revealed his exploits at the National Service Secretariat where he served as a leader and introduced entrepreneurship programs to empower the Youth of the country with poultry farming and other important ventures as examples.



President Akufo-Addo nominated the former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori, Mustapha Ussif as the new Sports Minister to replace Isaac Asiamah.



The presidency released the full list of ministerial appointments for the next government in a statement on Thursday, January 21, 2021, and submitted it to Parliament for vetting and approval.



Mr. Ussif is credited with significant transformation at the National Service.



Among the transformational legacies, the new Sports Minister nominee left at the NSS, was the introduction of a paperless registration process, certificate delivery service, personnel authentication process, and many others.



He hails from Yagaba-Kubori in the North East Region and 1st served as the Member of Parliament in the 6th Parliament of the 4th republic.



He later lost his seat to his predecessor in 2016 before being appointed to head the NSS, where he has been serving before winning the Yagaba-Kubori Parliamentary seat back in 2020.



Ussif had his Secondary education at the Salaga Secondary School. He later continued at Bagabaga Teacher training College from 1998 – 2001.



He then taught at Watania JSS for some time and later went to Anglia Ruskin University at Chelmsford in the UK to study BA (Hon) in International Business Management from 2007 to 2010.



He again undertook an Executive Program in Management Development at the University of Wales and also holds MBA in finance with distinction from the University of Gloucestershire in the UK.



He also worked as a freelance consultant to Action Aid UK and was an active member of the Mines and Energy Committee of the 6th Parliament of the 4th Republic.



