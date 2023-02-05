Mustapha Ussif praises the Ghana Armwrestling Federation for sports development in Ghana

Sports News of Sunday, 5 February 2023

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghana’s Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has lavished praises on the Ghana Armwrestling Federation and Ghana Boxing Authority for their outstanding contributions to the development of sports in the West African nation.



The sector minister has been left impressed and blown away by the performance of the two federations and called on other federations in the country to emulate their examples.



Led by ex-broadcast journalist, Charles Osei Asibey, the Ghana Armwrestling Federation successfully organized events such as the Kids Armwrestling Championship and other national competitions in 2022.



Asibey, the founder of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, was elected as the President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) in Lagos, Nigeria in July 2022.



The outstanding achievement also placed Ghana on the continental and global map as he went into the history books after becoming the first Ghanaian to become vice president of any sports federation in the world as he has become the Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation.



The sector minister was also full of praise for the Ghana Boxing Federation who rehashed the National Boxing League.



“Permit me to commend the Ghana Boxing Authority and the Ghana Armwrestling Federation for their outstanding achievements during the year under review. They reconstituted the national boxing league and the Kids Armwrestling Championship respectively,” he said during his address at the 47th SWAG Awards.



“They also succeeded in getting corporation and media support for their various competitions. I want to urge all federations here to emulate the Ghana Boxing Federation and Ghana Armwrestling Federation for the wonderful works that they have done,” he added.