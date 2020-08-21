Sports News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Muntari was one of the most respectful and disciplined players in camp - William Amamoo

Former Black Stars player, Sulley Ali Muntari

Former Black Stars goalkeeper William Amamoo has come to the defence of former teammate Sulley Muntari describing him as one of the most disciplined players in the Black Stars.



Muntari has come under a lot of criticisms and received bad press during his active days with Ghana’s Black Stars on his disciplinary issues.



He has been suspended indefinitely from the Black Stars following an incident at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil together with Kevin-Prince Boateng for acts of indiscipline.



A Presidential Commission of Enquiry set up to investigate the happenings of Ghana’s disastrous campaign at the 2014 World Cup saw Muntari and Boateng barred from the Black Stars.



The former Inter Milan star has apologised for his action after the incident and is hoping to make a return to the team before he hangs up his boot.



Despite the controversies surrounding Sulley Muntari on his disciplinary issues at both club and national level, Amamoo is of the view that the player is always misunderstood and has the best of characters among the players he played with at the national team.



“No Ghanaian should ever think that Sulley Muntari is indiscipline player. He is one of the most respectful players. The only problem is when you offend him but when it comes to discipline he is number one”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM.



“For instance issues with allowances or bonuses, he will not kowtow to those things.



“Just get closer to him and you see a different person. People did not give Sulley the chance to explain himself when the issues.”, he added.





